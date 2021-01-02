In a first, US Congress overrides Donald Trump veto of defence bill

The defense bill, which now has the force of law, “looks after our brave men and women who volunteer to wear the uniform,'' said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. "But it’s also a tremendous opportunity: to direct our national security priorities to reflect the resolve of the American people and the evolving threats to their safety, at home and abroad. It’s our chance to ensure we keep pace with competitors like Russia and China.''