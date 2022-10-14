Former US President Donald Trump has been called to testify before the US Congressional committee looking into the attack on Capitol Hill about the violence on January 6, 2021. After Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, a violent crowd of his supporters attacked the Capitol Building in Washington, DC.

“The Select Committee unanimously votes to subpoena Donald J. Trump, former President of the United States, to provide evidence as part of the committee’s investigation," January 6th Committee tweeted on October 13.

The Hill reported that, during the most recent meeting, the committee disclosed fresh information regarding the former US president's strategies for winning the election. They also questioned him on his stubbornness to concede defeat in the face of the facts.

Also Read: US appeals court bars social media companies' right to regulate online speech

“On January 5th, Secret Service was aware of increased "[c]hatter focused on Vice President Pence." In particular, whether he would do what President Trump wanted him to do—reverse the results of the election in the joint session the next day," the Committee said in another tweet.

Trump's claims lacked sufficient proof of fraud or anomalies to substantiate them. In reality, judges consistently found that they were without foundation. Trump was unable to make any credible allegations of fraud in any one of the 62 situations, which would have been enough to invalidate the election results, the Committee added.

Also Read: Donald Trump sues CNN claiming defamation, seeks $475 million in damages

The US Justice department, not Congress, has the authority to decide whether to charge Donald Trump with crimes related to the assault on the US Capitol. The formal subpoena issued by the committee to the former president, while historic, is almost certainly going to be disregarded by Trump, according to the BBC.

The midterm elections are coming up in November, and it's possible that the Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives. If that happens, the committee would be abruptly disbanded. However, it might still vote to hold the former president in contempt of Congress.

(With agency inputs)