‘In bald guy we trust’: A currency analyst goes viral. How his family reacted?

“I keep talking about undervaluation, undervaluation, undervaluation," says Brooks. Shortly after he first released his bullish call, the pandemic hit and investors began yanking money out of Brazil at such an alarmingly fast rate that he says he thought “the computer feed was broken." Those outflows, Brooks says, along with the scathing criticism he was seeing Brazilians heap on their political leaders on Twitter, emboldened him. “Usually to me, that’s a good sign that, OK, this is overdone. Maybe there’s real value and the Brazilian real is too cheap."

