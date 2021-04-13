In battle with US for global sway, China showers money on Europe’s neglected areas
- Goods are arriving in Europe through a new trade corridor consisting of railroads, airport hubs and ports built with Chinese support
The struggle between the U.S. and China for global influence has come to Europe’s gritty industrial backwaters, where China is steadily co-opting local economies starting with their railroads.
China overtook the U.S. as the European Union’s biggest trading partner for goods last year, a historic turning point driven in part by Europeans’ hunger for Chinese medical equipment and electronics during the Covid-19 pandemic.
