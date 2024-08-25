In Beijing’s quest for control of the South China Sea, a new flashpoint emerges
Niharika Mandhana , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 25 Aug 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Summary
- China is showing a growing willingness to escalate in the David-and-Goliath fight with the Philippines over control of the vital trade route.
For months, the Philippines has pushed back against Beijing in the South China Sea. China has responded with increasing hostility, directing its ire against Philippine vessels and crew.
