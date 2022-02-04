In this country, govt workers can no longer answer to boss' emails or take calls

Belgium is not the first nation to introduce a right to disconnect. In 2017, France enacted a law that allowed some workers to ignore their devices after working hours. Additionally, Portugal also introduced fines for employers who contact staff after they clocked out and banned them from monitoring employees working from home. However, Germany's Volkswagen is known to be the trailblazer of worker-friendly law. In 2012, the automaker banned employees from accessing emails after hours in order to avoid burnout.

