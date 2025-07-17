In BIG electoral reform, UK to lower voting age to 16, tighten political donation rules

In a significant democratic reform, the UK government plans to permit 16-year-olds to vote in all elections. Additional measures include broader voter ID acceptance and tighter political donation regulations to combat foreign interference, reported Reuters.

According to the government, the proposed changes to voting rights, which are subject to parliamentary approval, would be in line with the rights throughout the UK, with those in Scotland and Wales, where younger voters already take part in devolved elections.

"We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy," the report quoted Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner's statement.

Announcing the latest voting rules, Rayner wrote on X, “Today we’re delivering on our promise to give 16 and 17 year olds the right to vote. Young people already contribute to society by working, paying taxes and serving in the military. It's only right they can have a say on the issues that affect them.”

Low voter turnout The latest measure comes after the UK reported the lowest voter turnout in 23 years at the 2024 elections.

According to a UK parliamentary report, turnout at the 2024 general election was 59.7%, the lowest level since 2001.

Research from countries that have reduced the voting age to 16 indicates that it has had no influence on election results and that 16-year-olds are more inclined to participate in voting than individuals who become eligible at 18, the report said, citing the House of Commons library.

Labour Party, whose popularity had significantly declined in the government following their landslide election victory one year prior, stated that it would reduce the voting age after winning the elections.

Stringent political donation rules The government also proposed to tighten rules on political donations, including checks on contributions more than 500 pounds from unincorporated associations and shutting loopholes used by shell companies, a move aimed to tackle foreign influence.

Other electoral reforms The reforms would also broaden the scope of acceptable voter identification to include UK-issued bank cards and digital formats of existing identification documents, such as driving licences and veteran cards.

