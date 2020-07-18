In Bolivian city, people buy fake - and toxic - coronavirus cure

“I am afraid. I have to try it," said Andrés Poma, a 34-year-old teacher who is skeptical that beleaguered health services can help him if he gets sick. “What am I going to do? Wait to die at the door of the hospital or at the door of my house?" Federico Anza, who sells chlorine dioxide at his Cochabamba store, said thousands of people have bought it, consuming it in drops.