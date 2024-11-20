In Brazil, Xi Jinping cultivates a friend as he braces for Trump
James T. Areddy , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Nov 2024, 06:53 PM IST
SummaryWorking with a “like-minded” Lula, China aims to check America’s global dominance and keep trade going.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
RIO DE JANEIRO : As Xi Jinping prepares for a thorny trade relationship with President-elect Donald Trump, he is cultivating a rapport with someone he calls a like-minded good friend, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less