In British pubs, it’s the great Guinness shortage of 2024
Saabira Chaudhuri , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 17 Dec 2024, 05:10 PM IST
SummaryThe Irish stout has soared in popularity in recent years, thanks in part to a social-media phenomenon, but the surge in demand has led to shortages.
LONDON : On Saturday night at the Old Ivy House pub, drinkers looking for a Guinness were greeted with an overturned glass dangling over a tap handle.
