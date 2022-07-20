In China, home buyers and developers are boycotting loan repayments: Here's why

In China, home buyers and developers are boycotting loan repayments: Here's why2 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2022, 09:48 AM IST
Chinese home buyers and real estate developers are refusing to repay bank loans because of unpaid bills owed to them
Some suppliers to Chinese real estate developers are refusing to repay bank loans because of unpaid bills owed to them, a sign that the loan boycott that started with homebuyers is starting to spread.