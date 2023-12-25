In Christmas Day message, Pope Francis decries Gaza’s ‘appalling harvest’ of civilian deaths
In his Christmas Day ‘Urbi et Orbi’ (to the city and world) address, Pope Francis also called the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants ‘abominable’ and again appealed for the release of around 100 hostages still being held in Gaza
Vatican City: Pope Francis said in his Christmas message on Monday that children dying in wars, including in Gaza, are the "little Jesuses of today" and that Israeli strikes there were reaping an "appalling harvest" of innocent civilians.
