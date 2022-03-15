Russia-Ukraine war: The United Nations chief on Monday warned that a meltdown of the global economy due to the conflict is provoking a hunger crisis that is hitting the poorest, hardest, notifying how Ukraine is being "decimated before the eyes of the world." The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that with each passing hour in Ukraine, the death and destruction is getting worse, "whatever the outcome, this war will have no winners, only losers."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}