Amid the diplomatic tension between New Delhi and Ottawa, Canada foreign minister Melanie Joly said they are in “constant cooperation and dialogue with India" about its diplomatic presence in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dispute has raged between India and Canada over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blamed New Delhi over the death of the Sikh separatist.

Post Trudeau's statement, a row has sparked between the two countries. India has dismissed the allegation as “absurd." Besides, India has issued an advisory warning its residents against traveling to Canada and suspended visas for Canadians seeking to visit the South Asian country.

Canada has been instructed to cut the number of diplomats by two-thirds — a move that would send dozens of staff home and significantly reduce its contingent in India.

Canada Foreign Minister Joly said, "In moments of tensions — because indeed there are tensions between both our governments — more than ever it’s important that diplomats be on the ground and that’s why we believe in the importance of having a strong diplomatic footprint in India...That being said, we are in ongoing conversations with the Indian government and we will continue to protect Canada".

Last week Canada PM Trudeau reiterated that his country hopes to maintain ties with India even as it urges the Modi government to take part in Canadian investigations into the murder.

India has earlier informed the Canadian government that it expects a reduction in its diplomatic presence to bring it to parity with the Indian high commission in Ottawa.

The Modi government had told Canada it must repatriate 41 diplomats — out of 62 currently in India — by 10 October.

The Canadian government has an embassy in Delhi and consulates in Bangalore, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India has listed Nijjar, 45, as a terrorist, while community members in Canada described him as a peaceful activist.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!