In crime crackdown bid, UK PM vows to jail more criminals

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to see more criminals locked up in UK jails, he said while stressing his Conservative credentials to a fractious party and seeking to woo voters by talking tough on crime.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants to see more criminals locked up in UK jails, he said while stressing his Conservative credentials to a fractious party and seeking to woo voters by talking tough on crime.
The Prime Minister said that he views cracking down on crime as being part of the leveling up agenda that was instrumental in helping the ruling Conservatives win over dozens of so-called red wall seats from the opposition Labour Party in the 2019 general elections, according to the news agency Bloomberg.
The Prime Minister said that he views cracking down on crime as being part of the leveling up agenda that was instrumental in helping the ruling Conservatives win over dozens of so-called red wall seats from the opposition Labour Party in the 2019 general elections, according to the news agency Bloomberg.
Speaking to reporters in Bali on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, Sunak said, "It’s often people who are in parts of the country that may feel that they’ve been looked over in the past, or that are from more disadvantaged backgrounds that crime impacts the most."
Speaking to reporters in Bali on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, Sunak said, "It’s often people who are in parts of the country that may feel that they’ve been looked over in the past, or that are from more disadvantaged backgrounds that crime impacts the most."
The UK PM’s remarks are geared toward retaining the support of voters in those areas, as well as the Conservative faithful who traditionally take a hard line on crime.
The UK PM’s remarks are geared toward retaining the support of voters in those areas, as well as the Conservative faithful who traditionally take a hard line on crime.
He further added that his motivation came from wanting to protect his two young daughters. According to Sunak, a spate of highly-publicized crimes against women and girls “showed that so many women and girls, for a while, have not felt as safe as they could".
He further added that his motivation came from wanting to protect his two young daughters. According to Sunak, a spate of highly-publicized crimes against women and girls “showed that so many women and girls, for a while, have not felt as safe as they could".
Two-thirds of Young Women in Britain experience harassment, Bloomberg reported.
Two-thirds of Young Women in Britain experience harassment, Bloomberg reported.
This week, National Chair of the Prison Officers' Association, Mark Fairhurst told Times Radio that prisoners may need to be kept in police cells because of overcrowding in prisons, which only have about 1,000 spare places.
This week, National Chair of the Prison Officers' Association, Mark Fairhurst told Times Radio that prisoners may need to be kept in police cells because of overcrowding in prisons, which only have about 1,000 spare places.
Currently, a total of 89,520 people are prisoned in UK jails as of June 2022, according to statistics published by the House of Commons Library.
Currently, a total of 89,520 people are prisoned in UK jails as of June 2022, according to statistics published by the House of Commons Library.
In September, 52% of prisons in England and Wales were classified as crowded and projections forecast that the prison population will be around 98,700 by June 2026, the report added.
In September, 52% of prisons in England and Wales were classified as crowded and projections forecast that the prison population will be around 98,700 by June 2026, the report added.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.