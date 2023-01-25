China Covid case update: The Chinese authorities have informed that the daily number of Covid cases in the east Asian country had hit a peak of 7 million reported cases per day during December last year.

According to Reuters, the authorities have informed that Covid deaths had reached a daily peak of more than 4,000 in January this year, around the first week.

The figures published in China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention website said, "around December 22, 2022, the number of infected people and the number of fever outpatient consultations reached a peak,". The information on the portal added the the number of new infections "exceeding 7 million per day and the number of daily fever outpatient consultations peaking at 2.867 million".

The details come after a prominent scientist warned that over the weekend that 80% of China's 1.4 billion population have already been infected. China celebrated their Lunar New Year on Sunday, 22 January.

Last week a National Health Commission official stated that China had passed the peak of Covid-19 infected patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms and with critical conditions.

Nearly 60,000 people with Covid had died in hospital as of 12 January, according to Reuters.

The sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in China comes roughly a month after the Xi Jinping led- government abruptly dismantled its strict zero-Covid policy following rare massive protests in the country.

But some experts said that figure probably vastly undercounts the full impact, as it excludes those who die at home and because many doctors have said they are discouraged from citing Covid as a cause of death.

China’s Lunar New Year travel and box office showed signs of recovery as people took advantage of a holiday free of strict restraints on movement following Beijing’s pivot away from its Covid Zero policy, according to Bloomberg.

The report detailed that about 95.9 million trips were made by road, rail, air and waterways during the first four days of the week-long public holiday, which began Saturday. According to Bloomberg calculations from data released by the Ministry of Transport. That’s a daily average of roughly 24 million trips, compared with an average of just 18.6 million over the course of the week in 2022.