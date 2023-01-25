‘In December 2022, new Covid-19 infections exceeded 70 lakhs per day’, says China2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:25 PM IST
- The authorities have also informed that Covid deaths had reached a daily peak of more than 4,000 in January this year, around the first week.
China Covid case update: The Chinese authorities have informed that the daily number of Covid cases in the east Asian country had hit a peak of 7 million reported cases per day during December last year.
