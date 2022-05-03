This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
When I meet world leaders, they proudly tell me about achievements of Indian community settled in their countries: PM reiterates. Follow live updates here
“Come to India to jointly find answers for the problems of the planet," urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the interactive session in Denmark ont he second leg of his Europe visit.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is on a three day visit to Europe, has reached the second leg of the journey at Denmark.
During an interaction with the Indian community in Copenhagen, PM Modi says, "Inclusiveness and cultural diversity is that strength of the Indian community which gives us a sense of liveliness every moment...It might be any language, but the culture of all of us is Indian...."
The Prime Minister further said he feels grateful to the Indian community in Denmark for their warm reception, addressing a programme in Copenhagen.
In the video it was seen that the enthusiastic crowd also comprising people from the Indian diaspora welcomes the PM with chants of ‘Modi, Modi’. They would also break into enthusiastic ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ every time the Prime Minister logged an achievement of the south Asian country.
Watch PM Modi's interactive session in Denmark Live here
What PM Modi said at the interactive session in Demark
-"Many times when I meet world leaders, they proudly tell me about the achievements of the Indian community settled in their countries," the prime minister added, while noting that the number of Indians settled abroad was higher than entire population of some countries
-Wherever an Indian goes, he contributes to his 'karmabhoomi' with full honesty, PM Modi said in address to Indian community in Denmark
-The Prime Minister also lauded India's role on vaccinating the world during the Covid-19 pandemic waves. He said India becoming a trusted and reliable partner in global supply chain
-PM Modi also talked about sustainable development at the summit. Modi said the Green strategic partnership between the two countries is guided by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederickson's personal priorities and values.
-Modi mentioned the mass coberage by LED panel, climate action made strong, solar energy. PM Modi said, “Modi Modi karne se nahin hota hain (Chanting Modi Modi won't so the trick)" to emphasize on the fact that every government in his country has taken up climate action as their responsibility and therefore India has been successful in achieving climate action nine years ahead of its deadline. He also urged others to join him in “Green Future".
-The PM also said that whatever India is achieving today, it is achievement of about one-fifth of humanity.
-“India was among most backward countries in per capita data consumption 5-6 years back, things have changed now," said PM Modi while also talking about the fact that India's mobile data consumption had become the highest in India globally.
-Indian government started Start up India, a start up ecosystem around 75 days ago, and now India stands at number three for unicorns, start-up system, PM Modi said.
-Invoking tourism for India, PM Modi urged Indians in Denmark to send at least five ‘non-Indian’ friends to India. he asked them to praise the country and not point out the faults of the country.
-Whatever be the language, but we all have Indian culture. Our food plate changes, our taste changes. But the Indian way of repeatedly pleading with affection does not change," Modi said. "We stand together for the defense of the nation and join hands in the nation-building," he added.
"Yahi hain Naye Bharat ka real story (This is the real story of new India), the Prime minister said to loud cheers and applaud.
"Yahi hain Naye Bharat ka real story (This is the real story of new India), the Prime minister said to loud cheers and applaud.