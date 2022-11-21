In Dublin, it's Elon Musk versus the housing market

Just under 1,200 properties were available to rent in the whole of Ireland on popular listings website daft.ie as of November 18. On Aug. 1 the number was a little over 700 — a fifth of the average from 2015-2019. The average listed rent rose 12.6% to 1,618 euros from a year earlier in the second quarter, the most recent statistic available. That was the highest year-on-year increase since at least 2005.