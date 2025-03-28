In Europe, you can be sued for not taking action on climate change. In the US, it’s the opposite.
Yusuf Khan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 28 Mar 2025, 05:50 PM IST
SummaryDutch bank ING is facing trial over its environmental conduct, while asset managers in America are being taken to court for focusing too aggressively on green issues.
The biggest bank in the Netherlands is being sued for not taking strong enough action to tackle climate change, it was told on Friday, as corporate environmental strategies increasingly become a hotbed for legal action.
