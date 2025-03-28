“Global corporates and financial institutions have to really think hard about what they’re doing, how they’re doing it, and what they’re saying about it," said Ken Rivlin, global co-head environment, climate, and regulatory law at A&O Shearman, a legal firm which operates in both Europe and the U.S., referring to actions on climate and sustainability. “It’s something that is top of mind in the C-suite with almost all of our clients right now. And there’s no easy answer right now."