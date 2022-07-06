Home / News / World / In fresh blow to UK PM Boris Johnson, 2 more ministers resign
In fresh blow to UK PM Boris Johnson, 2 more ministers resign
1 min read.01:45 PM ISTAgencies
Will Quince, minister for children and families, said he had ‘no choice but to tender my resignation’ while junior transport minister Laura Trott said she was quitting over a loss of trust' in the government
Two more ministers resigned from the UK government on Wednesday, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the departure of his health and finance ministers.
Will Quince, minister for children and families, said he had "no choice but to tender my resignation" while junior transport minister Laura Trott said she was quitting over a loss of "trust" in the government.
"Thank you for meeting with me yesterday evening and for your sincere apology regarding the briefings I received from No. 10 ahead of Monday's media round, which we now know to be inaccurate," Will Quince said in his resignation letter to Johnson which was posted on Twitter.
"It is with great sadness and regret that I feel that I have no choice but to tender my resignation as Minister for Children and Families as I accepted and repeated those assurances in good faith."
Johnson's finance and health secretaries quit on Tuesday, along with several in more junior roles, saying they could no longer stay in government after the latest in a series of scandals blighted his administration.
The latest scandal saw Johnson apologising for appointing a lawmaker to a role involved in party welfare and discipline, even after being briefed that the politician had been the subject of complaints about sexual misconduct.
It prompted Rishi Sunak to quit as chancellor of the exchequer - the finance minister - and Sajid Javid to resign as health secretary, while half a dozen others left their junior ministerial or envoy roles.
"It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too," Javid said in his resignation letter.
