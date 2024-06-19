In Gaza, $25 cigarettes are turning aid trucks into targets
Stephen Kalin , Dov Lieber , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 19 Jun 2024, 09:19 AM IST
SummaryA breakdown in law and order is making it too dangerous to deliver aid, U.N. officials say
A group of Palestinian men approached a United Nations warehouse in central Gaza last week and demanded access to aid stored inside. The gang wasn’t interested in food, fuel or medicine. It wanted something it considered far more valuable: contraband cigarettes hidden in the humanitarian cargo.
