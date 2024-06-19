In Gaza, $25 cigarettes are turning aid trucks into targets

Distributing aid has been one of the biggest humanitarian challenges of the war in Gaza, where U.N. experts say people face widespread hunger or malnutrition. The main U.N. agency operating in Gaza said 1,656 aid trucks entered the enclave in May. In the first half of June, 460 came in. Before the war, some 500 trucks of commercial goods entered the Gaza Strip daily, in addition to 100 trucks of humanitarian aid for those in need, according to the U.N.