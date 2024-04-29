In Gaza, authorities lose count of the dead
Margherita Stancati , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 29 Apr 2024, 05:00 PM IST
SummaryThe collapse of hospitals and rescue services means many now die in obscurity.
Gaza’s Palestinian health authorities say they can no longer count all their dead. Hospitals, emergency services and communications are barely functioning. Extracting bodies from the vast number of collapsed buildings is a gargantuan task and not a priority while the war continues.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less