In Gaza, authorities lose count of the dead

Gaza’s Palestinian health authorities say they can no longer count all their dead. Hospitals, emergency services and communications are barely functioning. Extracting bodies from the vast number of collapsed buildings is a gargantuan task and not a priority while the war continues.

The nearly seven-month war has taken a devastating toll on Gaza’s residents. Health authorities say that more than 34,000 people have been killed so far, roughly 1.5% of the total prewar population. Their figures don’t say how many were combatants.

The scale of the Palestinian numbers, treated with varying degrees of skepticism early on in the war, is now broadly accepted by United Nations experts, U.S. officials and some Israeli military officials. But Palestinian authorities say the figures in recent months have become less accurate given the difficulty in gathering data.

“At the beginning we had systems, we had hospitals," said Medhat Abbas, a spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza. “The Civil Defense teams were able to get people who were stuck under the rubble. Then the whole system collapsed."

To estimate the number of fatalities, the ministry now relies heavily on other sources of information such as testimonies from relatives of those killed, video of the aftermath of strikes and reports by media organizations, Abbas said.

The true picture of the war’s human toll will take a long time to emerge, as thousands are estimated to remain buried under the rubble and in unmarked graves, according to local health authorities, witnesses and the United Nations.

A looming operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians have been sheltering, risks pushing the number of deaths higher.

“We think that, unfortunately, it is reliable. And I wouldn’t be surprised if in the end it is an underestimate," Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization’s representative for the West Bank and Gaza, said of health authorities’ count of the dead in the enclave.

The Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been dismissive of the Palestinian estimates. Officials close to the prime minister have said that the Gaza health ministry is under Hamas’s political sway and therefore not a credible source of data.

Others have questioned the breakdown of the Palestinian figures among men, women and children. One analysis done for the Washington Institute for Near East Policy in January argued that the figures long underrepresented the number of men killed.

View Full Image Graphic: WSJ

Israel’s military, however, has suggested that the Palestinian estimates of total dead could be roughly correct. Military officials say their campaign in Gaza has killed 11,000 to 13,000 Hamas and other militants.

They also estimate that close to two civilians have been killed for every militant. That would imply a total death toll in the mid-30,000s. Some civilians have been killed by Palestinian militants’ actions including misdirected rockets, Israeli military officials say.

Hamas officials have said that around 6,000 to 8,000 of their fighters have been killed. U.S. and Egyptian intelligence officials reckon the true number of dead militants is in between the Israeli and Hamas claims.

In March, when the Palestinian estimate reached 30,000 deaths, the Israeli military’s chief spokesman said the total figure could be roughly right. “I don’t push back. I don’t question the number 30,000," Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters. He disputed the Gaza health ministry’s claim that the vast majority were women and children.

Other Israeli military officials say nobody on either side really knows how many have died.

Around 1,200 Israelis were killed and more than 240 kidnapped in the Hamas attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7 that triggered the war, according to Israeli officials. Dozens of hostages are still being held in Gaza.

The intense fighting between a modern army and a guerrilla force hiding among civilians is taking place in a sealed box the size of Philadelphia packed with more than two million people. The extent of the destruction has brought international pressure on Israel, and has sparked an outcry among young Americans that is roiling college campuses and complicating President Biden’s hopes of winning re-election.

View Full Image A man carries the shrouded body of a child on Saturday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

In the early weeks of the war, Palestinian health authorities based their death toll largely on data compiled by hospitals and shared electronically. The scale of destruction and displacement has since made that much harder.

Only 11 of the enclave’s 36 hospitals are even semi-functional, along with six field hospitals. Very few ambulances are operational and able to reach victims. The result is the dead are less likely to be taken to hospitals, where they could be more easily reported through formal channels.

In early April, the ministry introduced an online form that allows residents to formally report the death of relatives. Those deaths are cross checked with known war-related fatalities.

Not all deaths are reported. Mustafa Hamdan, a 38-year-old resident of Gaza City, has lost five family members in the war, none of whom has officially been registered as dead.

“I’m aware of the form the Ministry of Health introduced, but I don’t have a proper internet connection to add my family members," said Hamdan, an employee of the Palestinian Civil Defense, a local authority responsible for emergency services.

Hamdan’s job since the start of the war has been to extract people from under the rubble in the aftermath of strikes. In December, he took part in a mission to rescue victims of an airstrike. When he got there, he realized it was his own family’s home. The building was on fire, but there was no water to put it out. Hamdan’s father, two brothers and a sister-in-law were killed.

There isn’t enough heavy machinery to clear the rubble, and not enough fuel to run the machinery that is available. Rescue workers often have to use their hands or basic tools such as axes and shovels to get people out. When there is no chance of rescuing someone alive, the bodies are typically left behind, Hamdan said.

He and his colleagues have pulled dozens of bodies they weren’t able to identify from the rubble. “We chose to bury those people after taking pictures of their faces so that they can be identified after the war," he said.

View Full Image Palestinian paramedics carry bodies recovered in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City earlier this month. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

Around 57% of the buildings in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed since the start of the war, according to an analysis of satellite data by remote-sensing experts at the City University of New York and Oregon State University.

The level of destruction is especially high in the northern part of the enclave. The U.N. says it will take many years and hundreds of millions of dollars to move the rubble that has been accumulated so far.

Around 10,000 people included in the Health Ministry’s official death toll haven’t been identified. Of those who have been identified, Gaza health authorities last week said around 40% are adult men, 20% are adult women and 32% are children. The rest are elderly men and women.

Earlier in the war, Palestinian health authorities said women and children made up over two thirds of the fatalities, a breakdown that many disputed, raising questions on the broader accuracy of the official death toll.

The Office of the U.N.’s High Commissioner for Human Rights is working to verify and document the fatalities count. It requires two sources of information to confirm each death, typically a certificate from a hospital or morgue and testimony from family members.

It is a process that will take a long time to complete, particularly as the war is ongoing and most of the population remains displaced, says Ajith Sunghay, who heads the OHCHR office for the Palestinian territories.

The scale of the fatalities is unlike anything the Gaza Strip has experienced.

In previous conflicts in the Hamas-run enclave, in 2008-2009 and 2014, “the numbers were nowhere close to what we are seeing," Sunghay said. The U.N. found the official Palestinian death tolls from those conflicts to be in line with, and sometimes lower than, what they verified. “Now it’s a very different ballgame, but remarkably we have verified thousands."

“Because of the nature of this war, the numbers shouldn’t unfortunately surprise us," Sunghay said.

Zaher Sahloul, a Chicago-based critical-care doctor, in January spent two weeks at Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis. It was the height of the Israeli ground offensive there.

The intensity of the fighting meant emergency responders often wouldn’t even attempt to reach the casualties in the city. Those injured in the war frequently arrived at the hospital by foot, on donkey-drawn carts or carried by relatives, said Sahloul, who also heads MedGlobal, a U.S.-based nonprofit group that sends medical professionals into conflict zones.

“When there was active fighting in Khan Younis, people had to pull themselves out of the rocks," Sahloul said. “There was no machinery, and it wasn’t safe for anyone who wanted to remove rubble."

Healthcare workers had little time to focus on recovering and documenting the dead.

“The priority was to treat the injured, to make sure the living had a chance to live," he said. “The dead were the last priority."

Anat Peled and Marcus Walker contributed to this article.

