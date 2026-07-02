'In global turbulence, mutual trust is our greatest strategic asset': PM Modi on India-Japan partnership – Top 7 quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that mutual trust between nations was the greatest strategic asset in times of geopolitical uncertainties. PM Modi was speaking during a joint press statement along with Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi in New Delhi.

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"Just a few days ago at the G7 Summit, I remarked that in today's climate of global turbulence, mutual trust is our greatest strategic asset; I am proud that the India-Japan partnership fully lives up to this standard,” PM Modi said.

Takaichi's three-day visit to India comes amid rising uncertainties in the global arena. Under these circumastances, the collaboration with India becomes even more pertinent.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the main topics discussed during the Modi-Takaichi summit? ⌵ The summit focused on expanding economic ties, enhancing resilient supply chains for semiconductors, and boosting cooperation in critical technologies and defense between India and Japan. 2 Why is the India-Japan partnership significant in today's global context? ⌵ The partnership is pivotal amid rising geopolitical uncertainties, allowing both nations to collaborate on shared values and strategic interests, particularly in defense and technology. 3 How does the local-currency settlement framework aim to benefit India and Japan? ⌵ The framework will enable direct yen-rupee transactions for bilateral trade without routing through the US dollar, facilitating easier financial transactions between the two countries. 4 What agreements were expected to be signed during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit? ⌵ Agreements were anticipated in sectors including economic security, artificial intelligence, energy resilience, and various memoranda of understanding covering trade and cooperation. 5 What is the significance of mutual trust in the India-Japan partnership as emphasized by PM Modi? ⌵ PM Modi highlighted that mutual trust is a strategic asset in times of global turbulence, crucial for fostering a robust partnership that has evolved over decades.

PM Modi also said that over the past few decades, spanning sectors from automotive to electronics, Japan has played a pivotal role in India's growth story, building an invaluable bond of friendship and trust. “Today, with Prime Minister Takaichi's visit, we are embarking on a new chapter in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” he said.

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What Modi and Takaichi discussed? Earlier PM Modi held summit talks with Takaichi in New Delhi. The talks focused on expanding economic ties, enhancing resilient supply chains for semiconductors and boosting cooperation in critical technologies between the two nations.

The two leaders discussed wide-ranging talks on the full spectrum of India-Japan ties, including trade & investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges, the Ministry of External Affairs said. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, it said.

“The talks delivered concrete progress on key priorities of our bilateral ties. Both sides adopted three landmark documents – 1) Joint Declaration on Economic Security, 2) Joint Statement on Cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence and 3) Joint Statement on Energy Resilience,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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“Both leaders witnessed the exchange of key MoUs and agreements spanning Economic Security, Clean Energy, critical technologies and research & development,” he said.

PM Modi said that the two leaders believe that a technology partnership will become the strongest pillar of our cooperation.

"To realise this vision, we have also issued a joint statement today regarding the field of AI. Several key institutions within the Indian AI ecosystem have also signed agreements with their Japanese partners today. The convergence of Japan's precision technology and India's software capabilities will impart new momentum and strength to global AI development,” he said.

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The Indian delegation during the talks included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, among other officials.

The talks marked another step in further strengthening the special partnership built on trust. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present alongside other officials.

Earlier, the Japanese PM Takaichi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. She is on a three-day visit to India.

There has been an upswing in India-Japan ties. The relationship was elevated to a Special Strategic and Global Partnership in 2014.

As the two countries approach the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2027, cooperation continues to deepen across a wide range of sectors, including trade and investment, economic security, defence and security, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people ties. The bilateral framework now comprises over 70 dialogue mechanisms.

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PM Modi visited Japan for the 15th Annual Summit in Tokyo in August last year.

The annual summit remains the flagship platform driving the strategic agenda of the partnership.

The Japanese leader is in India to participate in the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, which is expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's remarks during the joint press statements:

1- Just a few days ago at the G7 Summit, I remarked that in today's climate of global turbulence, mutual trust is our greatest strategic asset; I am proud that the India-Japan partnership fully lives up to this standard.

2- Over the past few decades, spanning sectors from automotive to electronics, Japan has played a pivotal role in India's growth story, building an invaluable bond of friendship and trust. Today, with Prime Minister Takaichi's visit, we are embarking on a new chapter in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

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3 - Prime Minister Takaichi and I believe that a technology partnership will become the strongest pillar of our cooperation. To realise this vision, we have also issued a joint statement today regarding the field of AI. Several key institutions within the Indian AI ecosystem have also signed agreements with their Japanese partners today. The convergence of Japan's precision technology and India's software capabilities will impart new momentum and strength to global AI development,”

4- In the defence sector, we have signed an agreement today on the first co-development project between India and Japan. This project—involving the Naval Radio Antenna 'Unicorn' will open a new chapter in our defence technology partnership. We will now jointly develop defense technologies that strengthen regional peace, maritime security, and the rules-based order. Through the agreements signed today in the fields of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biotechnology, we will also contribute to global health security.

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5- By combining India's scale with Japan's quality, we will work towards delivering affordable, reliable, and advanced health solutions to the world.

6-Today, both India and Japan are among the world's largest economies. A free, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific is our shared priority.

Just a few days ago at the G7 Summit, I remarked that in today's climate of global turbulence, mutual trust is our greatest strategic asset; I am proud that the India-Japan partnership fully lives up to this standard.

7-As the region's largest democratic and market economies, we have undertaken several significant initiatives today. Together, these will pave the way for peace, stability, and progress across the entire region..."

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.