In hunt for Covid-19 origin, patient zero points to second Wuhan market

The man with the first confirmed infection of the new coronavirus told the WHO team that his parents had shopped there
World Health Organization investigators are seeking information about a second food market in the Chinese city of Wuhan after the first officially confirmed Covid-19 case, dubbed patient zero, told them his parents had shopped there.
Chinese authorities have said since early last year that the first confirmed victim was a Wuhan resident surnamed Chen who fell sick on Dec. 8, 2019, and had no connection to the Huanan seafood market, which was tied to many of the early infections.
