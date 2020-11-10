In Italy’s second coronavirus wave, Milan staggers as hospitals fill up

In the spring, the city of Milan was less badly hit by the pandemic than smaller towns in its surrounding region of Lombardy, such as Bergamo and Brescia. Milanese hospitals took in Covid-19 patients from the region to relieve the pressure on provincial hospitals. Now, however, Bergamo is having to help out, taking in patients from strained hospitals in Milan and Monza, a city 10 miles to its north that has also become a virus hot spot.