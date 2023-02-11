In latest step forward for India-Latin America, El Salvador’s Foreign minister visits India
To strengthen India-Latin America relationship, El Salvador’s minister visits India from 9 to 13 February. During her visit,Latin's Foreign Minister will visit Delhi, Agra and Jaipur
The Foreign Minister of the Republic of El Salvador, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, is embarking on an official visit to India from 9 to 13 February 2023.
