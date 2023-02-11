The Foreign Minister of the Republic of El Salvador, Alexandra Hill Tinoco, is embarking on an official visit to India from 9 to 13 February 2023.

During her first official visit to India, Minister Till will visit Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.

“External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar hosted the visiting Foreign Minister and the accompanying delegation for bilateral meeting on 10 February 2023 at Hyderabad House. Both Ministers had a good discussion on full range of bilateral relations, including political and economic ties, and decided to strengthen cooperation in the areas of health-care, solar activities, capacity building, expanding commerce and people-to-people relations," reads a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs.

“The two Ministers also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. They agreed to strengthen India-SICA engagements. Dr. Jaishankar welcomed El Salvador’s support for India’s candidature for Non-Permanent Membership of UNSC for 2028-29" reads the same press release.

The visit from El Salvador marks an increasing focus on Latin America in India’s foreign policy in recent years. High level visits by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State Meenakashi Lekhi in the recent past. Last month, Minister Lekhi visited Bolivia, Cuba and Guatemala among other Central and Latin American states. India has also built a number of new embassies in that part of the world.

“India and El Salvador enjoy close and friendly relations based on shared values and mutual respect. Our bilateral engagements have diversified over the years. The two countries are engaging in cooperation across a wide range of areas, including economic, political, development partnership, education, and culture, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.