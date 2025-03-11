In new book, Dalai Lama tells followers to reject any successor chosen by China
Tripti Lahiri , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Mar 2025, 09:25 AM IST
SummaryThe Tibetan Buddhist leader said the choice of a successor should be made according to traditional practices and that lamas and monks would conduct the search, setting up a clash with Beijing’s communist rulers.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, writes in a new book that he intends to be reincarnated outside China and called on the Tibetan people to reject any successor chosen by Beijing.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less