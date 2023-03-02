Located on the Long Island Sound, Greenwich is Connecticut’s first town after crossing New York’s state line on Interstate 95. This is one of its draws: It is an easy trip from New York City. Approximately 48 square miles total, according to census data, Greenwich has several neighborhoods. But its 06831 ZIP Code, which encompasses Greenwich’s backcountry, has the priciest real estate in New England as ranked by median list price, according to Realtor.com. (News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com under license from the National Association of Realtors.) Backcountry was originally farmland. Today, one of its standout features is Round Hill Road, where home sales can surpass $50 million. Also in the ZIP Code is Glenville, a former mill village with single-family homes and luxury condominiums.