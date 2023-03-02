In New England’s priciest ZIP code, home sales can reach $50 million and up
- The area that encompasses Greenwich’s backcountry and Glenville is a mix of large estates, more modest farmhouses and Cape Cod-style homes.
Located on the Long Island Sound, Greenwich is Connecticut’s first town after crossing New York’s state line on Interstate 95. This is one of its draws: It is an easy trip from New York City. Approximately 48 square miles total, according to census data, Greenwich has several neighborhoods. But its 06831 ZIP Code, which encompasses Greenwich’s backcountry, has the priciest real estate in New England as ranked by median list price, according to Realtor.com. (News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com under license from the National Association of Realtors.) Backcountry was originally farmland. Today, one of its standout features is Round Hill Road, where home sales can surpass $50 million. Also in the ZIP Code is Glenville, a former mill village with single-family homes and luxury condominiums.
Leisure pursuits
In Greenwich, residents with varied interests often have more than one private club membership so that their hobbies—from sailing to golf to tennis—are covered. In the 06831 ZIP Code alone there are multiple country clubs. The ZIP Code is also where Greenwich’s public golf course is located, and residents, with and without private memberships, can be found on the course.
Event of the year
On a handful of Sundays in the summer and fall, spectators descend upon the Greenwich Polo Club to watch elite high-goal polo. The club’s home team, White Birch, is one of the most successful in the history of the sport: Over the past 25 years, it has won more high-goal polo tournaments than any other team, including winning the U.S. Open Polo Championship in 2005.
Advice for the buyer
Greenwich backcountry isn’t all massive manor homes, says Robin Kencel, a Compass real-estate agent. “There is a real mix of architectural styles throughout Greenwich," she says, noting that in backcountry there can be larger compounds next to more modest farmhouses or Cape Cods. Meanwhile, Glenville is good for first-time home buyers who don’t want an overly large parcel, and those looking for the fastest way to New York City. Ms. Kencel cautions Greenwich buyers not to act too fast. “One thing I have seen during Covid is people moving quickly and then not being sure they picked the exact right location for them," she says. “Greenwich has so many facets, you need to make sure what you are picking suits your priorities."
On the market
Built in 2021, this 17,408-square-foot home is on 4 acres. The marble entry has a double staircase. The primary suite has two walk-in closets, a sitting room with a fireplace and a balcony. In the backyard, there is a 50-foot pool and a pool house with an indoor kitchen. There is an outdoor kitchen and hot tub just outside the pool house. Additional amenities include a four-floor elevator and a full-house generator. Agent: Joseph Barbieri, Sotheby’s International Realty—Greenwich Brokerage.
At 14,532-square-feet, this house on 4 acres was built in 2001. There is a formal dining room with a fireplace, a paneled library and a billiards room. There is a guest suite on the first floor and a separate guesthouse with its own driveway. Elsewhere on the property there is a 60-foot, heated swimming pool, a pond and a tennis court. There is also enough garage space on the property to fit 12 cars. Agent: Joseph Barbieri, Sotheby’s International Realty—Greenwich Brokerage.
This 7,678-square-foot house is on 2.1 acres. Built in 1967, there was a significant addition in 2003 and a whole-house renovation. There is a formal living room and dining room as well as a more casual family room and a breakfast room. The primary suite has two walk-in closets, a marble bathroom and a balcony. There are also four en suite bedrooms. There is a pool in the backyard. Agent: Leslie McElwreath, Sotheby’s International Realty—Greenwich Brokerage.