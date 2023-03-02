In New England’s priciest ZIP code, home sales can reach $50 million and up

Greenwich backcountry isn’t all massive manor homes, says Robin Kencel, a Compass real-estate agent. “There is a real mix of architectural styles throughout Greenwich," she says, noting that in backcountry there can be larger compounds next to more modest farmhouses or Cape Cods. Meanwhile, Glenville is good for first-time home buyers who don’t want an overly large parcel, and those looking for the fastest way to New York City. Ms. Kencel cautions Greenwich buyers not to act too fast. “One thing I have seen during Covid is people moving quickly and then not being sure they picked the exact right location for them," she says. “Greenwich has so many facets, you need to make sure what you are picking suits your priorities."

