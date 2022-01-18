DUBAI : Abu Dhabi announced a new travel rule in order to enter the emirate. One needs to show proof of booster shot in order to enter the city.

Decision comes at a time when the United Arab Emirates(UAE) is facing a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, fueled by the new highly transmissible variant Omicron.

In the official statement the Abu Dhabi government also said that one must have tested ‘negative’ for the coronavirus within the last two weeks to maintain their ‘green’ status within the emirate.

The government's health app had earlier this week said that people entering the capital city of the UAE must posses a ‘green pass’, confirming their vaccination status.

This app has now been updated to include the booster shot to attain the ‘green status’.

The emirate has taken a stricter approach to the virus than neighbouring Dubai, the freewheeling tourism-dependent hub.

Abu Dhabi requires that residents show their green pass before entering public places or government buildings.

The UAE boasts among the world's highest vaccination rates per capita. The country has fully vaccinated more than 90% of its population, health authorities have said.

Although infections had plummeted in December, cases recently have skyrocketed to heights unseen in months.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.