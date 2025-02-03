In not following the Fed, the BOE is set to be one of the herd

The BOE looks set to do something it hasn’t often done in the past: diverging from the Federal Reserve.

The Bank of England is set to join a growing number of central banks that are pressing ahead with cuts to their key interest rates, even as the most important central bank goes on a pause of uncertain duration.

Investors expect the U.K.’s central bank to lower borrowing costs for a third time Thursday, and signal that it is likely to cut again. If so, the BOE would be doing something it hasn’t often done in the past: diverging from the Federal Reserve. And it isn’t alone.

Last week, the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank announced rate cuts hours before and the day after the Fed’s decision to leave borrowing costs on hold, respectively. They were joined by the central banks of Sweden and South Africa.

Over previous weeks, the central banks of Peru, Turkey, Indonesia and Israel also cut their key rates as it became increasingly likely that the Fed would decline to do so at last week’s meeting, and possibly for a number of months.

South Africa’s central bank was explicit about the context in which it decided to lower borrowing costs, opening its policy statement with a summary of where it sees the Fed going.

“The space for rate cuts by the Federal Reserve now looks limited, with core inflation still elevated and new inflation risks emerging, such as rising tariffs on trade," Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank, said. “It is even possible that U.S. rates could go up again, to stabilize inflation."

Kganyago was speaking a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters he wasn’t “in a hurry" to change policy.

The Fed remains by far the world’s most consequential central bank, and its decisions will continue to shape those of other policymakers.

However, there is a growing divergence between the Fed and most of the rest of the central-banking universe.

That divergence is being driven by economic performance. The U.S. wasn’t the fastest-growing major economy in 2024, but it was the one that most exceeded expectations.

In October 2023, its last forecast before the following year began, the International Monetary Fund expected the U.S. economy to grow by 1.5% in 2024. Figures released Thursday showed it expanded by 2.8%. At that time, the IMF expected the eurozone economy to grow by 1.2%. Instead, it grew by 0.7%.

The U.S. economy grew almost twice as rapidly as expected last year, and the eurozone economy almost half as rapidly. So it makes sense that the ECB and the Fed aren’t doing the same thing now. According to forecasts released last month, the IMF expects the eurozone economy to grow by 1% this year, and forecasts the U.S. economy expanding by 2.7%.

The U.K. economy falls between the U.S. and the eurozone in terms of growth relative to expectations. Before the year began, the IMF projected growth of 0.6% in 2024. Official figures will be released later this month, but it is likely that the U.K. grew a little faster than expectations.

This helps explain why the BOE has moved more slowly than the ECB, and also why it might be set to join many of its peers in cutting more aggressively than the Fed.

U.K. rate setters do seem to be growing more concerned about the outlook for growth, and will likely lower their forecasts for this year. One of them, Columbia Economics Prof. Alan Taylor, has warned that there is a growing threat of recession, and advocated for pre-emptive moves to minimize that risk.

As for the Fed, an economy with exceptional economic growth will likely have a central bank on an exceptional policy path. And it might become even more exceptional as President Trump presses ahead with threatened tariffs, which will likely weaken growth elsewhere while boosting inflation at home. Trump Saturday announced new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China.

“In a context where the Fed is already worried about the resilience of inflation, this weekend’s announcements are, for me, the ‘nails in the coffin’ of the continued reduction in key rates in the U.S. this year," AXA Group Chief Economist Gilles Moec wrote in a note to clients.

