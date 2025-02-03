In not following the Fed, the BOE is set to be one of the herd
SummaryThe Bank of England is set to join a growing number of central banks that are pressing ahead with cuts to their key interest rates, even as the most important central bank goes on a pause of uncertain duration.
The BOE looks set to do something it hasn’t often done in the past: diverging from the Federal Reserve.
