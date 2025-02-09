In one devastated Syrian suburb, the only sign of life is the gravedigger
Stephen Kalin , The Wall Street Journal 09 Feb 2025
SummaryThe former rebel stronghold of Jobar points to the challenges facing the new government as it embarks on rebuilding a broken country.
JOBAR, Syria—Only one patch of this Damascus suburb remains mostly intact and operational again: the cemetery.
