In Pakistan, fuel ₹100 costlier for rich to fund fuel for poor2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Pakistan government increased the prices of all petroleum products on March 16, 2023.
Days after the Pakistan government increased the petrol prices, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the ‘petroleum relief package’ for low-income segment of the crisis-hit country. Under this, poor people would be given a subsidy of ₹50 per litre on petroleum products.
