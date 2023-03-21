In Pakistan, fuel 100 costlier for rich to fund fuel for poor

The increased petroleum prices have come into effect on March 16, 2023, and will be applicable till March 31 this year. The price of MS (Petrol) is ₹272 in Pakistan, and the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) is ₹293. The price of kerosene oil is ₹190.29 per litre, however, the price of light diesel oil has been kept the same.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}