The prices of sugar in Pakistan zoomed past the prices of petrol on Thursday.

Despite the government's assurances of working to curb the prices of essential items in the country, sugar is being sold as high as ₹150 per kg in different cities while petrol is currently being sold at ₹138.30 per litre in the country, reported Geo News.

In the wholesale market of Peshawar, the price of sugar has increased by ₹8 per kg.

The president of the Sugar Dealers Association said that sugar is being sold at a wholesale rate of ₹140 per kg while the retail price has gone up from ₹145 to ₹150 per kg, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, the price of sugar in the wholesale market was ₹126 per kg yesterday and sources said that sugar dealers have increased the price by creating artificial shortage to make illegal profits.

In Karachi, the ex-mill price of sugar has now reached the highest level in history at ₹142 per kg, an increase of ₹12 from a day earlier.

A similar situation is being witnessed in Quetta, where the price of sugar has gone up from ₹124 to ₹129 per kg, reported Geo News.

This comes after Imran Khan on Wednesday announced "country's biggest-ever" subsidy package worth ₹120 billion, providing 30 per cent discount on ghee, flour and pulses to support 130 million people by ebbing away from the impact of inflation.

