OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  In Pics | 2-yr anniversary of Covid pandemic: A journey so far

In Pics | 2-yr anniversary of Covid pandemic: A journey so far

A worker wearing a protective suit speaks to residents in a neighborhood in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin Province, Friday, March 11, 2022. China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant. (Chinatopix via AP) (AP)Premium
A worker wearing a protective suit speaks to residents in a neighborhood in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin Province, Friday, March 11, 2022. China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area attributed to the highly contagious omicron variant. (Chinatopix via AP) (AP)
 1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2022, 09:58 PM IST Livemint

This 11 March marks two years of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the deadly novel coronavirus as a pandemic

Listen to this article

This 11 March marks two years of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the deadly novel coronavirus as a pandemic. Two years saw the world come in and out of lockdown, economic losses. Two years saw many lose their fight to Covid-19. 

Here are a few pictures that of the past and the present

Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband, Antonio, in his final moments in a Covid-19 unit at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California in 31 July, 2020.

Residents here do not have physical contact with their families or leave the residence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but stay active with group activities within the facility.

Dharavi also remained one of the severely affected parts of Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai. 

11 March marks the two-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a full-on pandemic, a pivotal moment in an outbreak that would go on to kill more than 6 million people around the globe. 

From the onset of the pandemic, simple errands suddenly required well thought-out game plans. In Wuhan in central China, residents in one neighborhood had to climb onto chairs to order meat or vegetables from masked vendors behind special barriers.

There’s still the potential for new and more severe variants to hit us. One of the main reasons for this is the low rates of vaccination in many developing countries. The more the virus replicates in unvaccinated populations, the greater the chance of mutations and variants.

The victim, an 86-year-old woman, lived by the Negro river, the largest tributary to the Amazon river.

FILE - A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine injection by a pharmacist at a clinic in Lawrence, Mass., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. . (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
View Full Image
FILE - A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine injection by a pharmacist at a clinic in Lawrence, Mass., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. . (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) (AP)

On Friday, 11 March, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming people who have received Covid-19 vaccine booster shots are at a greater risk of dying from the virus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue