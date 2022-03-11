In Pics | 2-yr anniversary of Covid pandemic: A journey so far

In Pics | 2-yr anniversary of Covid pandemic: A journey so far1 min read . 09:58 PM IST
This 11 March marks two years of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the deadly novel coronavirus as a pandemic
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This 11 March marks two years of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the deadly novel coronavirus as a pandemic
This 11 March marks two years of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the deadly novel coronavirus as a pandemic. Two years saw the world come in and out of lockdown, economic losses. Two years saw many lose their fight to Covid-19.
This 11 March marks two years of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the deadly novel coronavirus as a pandemic. Two years saw the world come in and out of lockdown, economic losses. Two years saw many lose their fight to Covid-19.
Here are a few pictures that of the past and the present
Here are a few pictures that of the past and the present
Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband, Antonio, in his final moments in a Covid-19 unit at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California in 31 July, 2020.
Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband, Antonio, in his final moments in a Covid-19 unit at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California in 31 July, 2020.
Residents here do not have physical contact with their families or leave the residence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but stay active with group activities within the facility.
Residents here do not have physical contact with their families or leave the residence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but stay active with group activities within the facility.
Dharavi also remained one of the severely affected parts of Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai.
Dharavi also remained one of the severely affected parts of Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai.
11 March marks the two-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a full-on pandemic, a pivotal moment in an outbreak that would go on to kill more than 6 million people around the globe.
11 March marks the two-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a full-on pandemic, a pivotal moment in an outbreak that would go on to kill more than 6 million people around the globe.
From the onset of the pandemic, simple errands suddenly required well thought-out game plans. In Wuhan in central China, residents in one neighborhood had to climb onto chairs to order meat or vegetables from masked vendors behind special barriers.
From the onset of the pandemic, simple errands suddenly required well thought-out game plans. In Wuhan in central China, residents in one neighborhood had to climb onto chairs to order meat or vegetables from masked vendors behind special barriers.
There’s still the potential for new and more severe variants to hit us. One of the main reasons for this is the low rates of vaccination in many developing countries. The more the virus replicates in unvaccinated populations, the greater the chance of mutations and variants.
There’s still the potential for new and more severe variants to hit us. One of the main reasons for this is the low rates of vaccination in many developing countries. The more the virus replicates in unvaccinated populations, the greater the chance of mutations and variants.
The victim, an 86-year-old woman, lived by the Negro river, the largest tributary to the Amazon river.
The victim, an 86-year-old woman, lived by the Negro river, the largest tributary to the Amazon river.
On Friday, 11 March, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming people who have received Covid-19 vaccine booster shots are at a greater risk of dying from the virus.
On Friday, 11 March, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming people who have received Covid-19 vaccine booster shots are at a greater risk of dying from the virus.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!