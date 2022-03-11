In Pics | 2-yr anniversary of Covid pandemic: A journey so far

This 11 March marks two years of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the deadly novel coronavirus as a pandemic

This 11 March marks two years of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring the deadly novel coronavirus as a pandemic. Two years saw the world come in and out of lockdown, economic losses. Two years saw many lose their fight to Covid-19.

Here are a few pictures that of the past and the present

Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband, Antonio, in his final moments in a Covid-19 unit at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, Calif., July 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband, Antonio, in his final moments in a Covid-19 unit at St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, California in 31 July, 2020.

Debora Aberastegui holds the hands of her father Pedro Aberastegui through a plastic sleeve at the Reminiscencias residence for the elderly in Tandil, Argentina, Monday, 5 April, 2021. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

Residents here do not have physical contact with their families or leave the residence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but stay active with group activities within the facility.

A health worker arrives to screen people for symptoms of COVID-19 in Dharavi, one of Asia's biggest slums, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Dharavi also remained one of the severely affected parts of Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai.

A neonatologist examines Maria Alvarez's newborn baby girl at the National Maternal Perinatal Institute in an isolated area reserved for mothers infected with COVID-19, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The 24-year-old first-time mother wept during her labor not just from pain, but because the baby would be born without her father. The baby's father died from the new coronavirus in June. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

11 March marks the two-year anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a full-on pandemic, a pivotal moment in an outbreak that would go on to kill more than 6 million people around the globe.

A patient rests in a chair next to his bed at the COVID-19 ward at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

From the onset of the pandemic, simple errands suddenly required well thought-out game plans. In Wuhan in central China, residents in one neighborhood had to climb onto chairs to order meat or vegetables from masked vendors behind special barriers.

People watch burning funeral pyres of their relatives who died of COVID-19 in a ground that has been converted into a crematorium in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Ishant Chauhan)

There's still the potential for new and more severe variants to hit us. One of the main reasons for this is the low rates of vaccination in many developing countries. The more the virus replicates in unvaccinated populations, the greater the chance of mutations and variants.

SOS Funeral workers transport by boat the coffin containing the body of a suspected COVID-19 victim that died in a river-side community near Manaus, Brazil on May 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

The victim, an 86-year-old woman, lived by the Negro river, the largest tributary to the Amazon river.

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine injection by a pharmacist at a clinic in Lawrence, Mass., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

On Friday, 11 March, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming people who have received Covid-19 vaccine booster shots are at a greater risk of dying from the virus.

A woman bangs a pot in support of medical staff who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak during a partial lockdown against the spread of the coronavirus in Brussels on March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

