In Pics: Celebrities stun on champagne-coloured carpet at Oscar 2023

In Pics: Celebrities stun on champagne-coloured carpet at Oscar 20231 min read . 07:13 AM IST
Fan Bingbing, Monica Barbaro and Allison Williams were among the stars who dazzled on the champagne-colored carpet at Oscar 2023.
Fan Bingbing, Hong Chau and Malala Yousafzai were among the stars who dazzled on the champagne-colored carpet at the 95th Academy Awards.
Bingbing wore Tony Ward Couture with an Old Hollywood bob, while Chau stunned in a high-neck pink Prada column gown with a feathery black train. Yousafzai donned a silver sparkler from Ralph Lauren.
Sofia Carson looked like a princess in white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture, accented by a statement diamond and emerald necklace. Angela Bassett went for a royal look in Moschino, with a huge bow-like drape and a serpent necklace.
Monica Barbaro wore a two-tone Elie Saab ballgown of deep plum and delicate blue chiffon with a long full train, and Cara Delevingne looked stunning in a red silk taffeta ballgown with a Bulgari serpent choker.
Florence Pugh opted for a super-mini look in black under a voluminous strapless top in Valentino Haute Couture, with a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace and matching pink tourmaline earrings.
Halle Bailey wore an ethereal strapless soft blue gown by Dolce & Gabbana, and Jamie Lee Curtis went for a long-sleeve sparkler by Dolce & Gabbana.
Harvey Guillen wore a Christian Siriano coat with a silver brocade design and a full ruffled coat, and Harry Shum Jr. donned a white evening jacket with a wide sash and black trim. Lilly Singh wore a magenta trouser look by Siriano topped with a long matching coat.
Other stars in attendance included Sandra Oh, Allison Williams, Mindy Kaling, and Ariana DeBose. The beauty games were also strong, with Oh's messy updo and chunky embellishments on Williams' Giambattista Valli look.
Finally, James Hong, at the age of 94, made his first appearance at the Oscars, wearing a bow tie with googly eyes and pulling faces for the cameras.
(With AP inputs)
