Home / News / World /  In Pics: Celebrities stun on champagne-coloured carpet at Oscar 2023

In Pics: Celebrities stun on champagne-coloured carpet at Oscar 2023

1 min read . 07:13 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Oscar 2023 fashion on red carpet

Fan Bingbing, Monica Barbaro and Allison Williams were among the stars who dazzled on the champagne-colored carpet at Oscar 2023.

Fan Bingbing, Hong Chau and Malala Yousafzai were among the stars who dazzled on the champagne-colored carpet at the 95th Academy Awards.

Bingbing wore Tony Ward Couture with an Old Hollywood bob, while Chau stunned in a high-neck pink Prada column gown with a feathery black train. Yousafzai donned a silver sparkler from Ralph Lauren.

View Full Image
Malala Yousafzai arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Malala Yousafzai arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Click on the image to enlarge

Sofia Carson looked like a princess in white custom Giambattista Valli haute couture, accented by a statement diamond and emerald necklace. Angela Bassett went for a royal look in Moschino, with a huge bow-like drape and a serpent necklace.

View Full Image
Monica Barbaro arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Monica Barbaro arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Click on the image to enlarge

Monica Barbaro wore a two-tone Elie Saab ballgown of deep plum and delicate blue chiffon with a long full train, and Cara Delevingne looked stunning in a red silk taffeta ballgown with a Bulgari serpent choker.

View Full Image
Stephanie Hsu, left, and Florence Pugh arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Stephanie Hsu, left, and Florence Pugh arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Click on the image to enlarge

Florence Pugh opted for a super-mini look in black under a voluminous strapless top in Valentino Haute Couture, with a Tiffany & Co. diamond necklace and matching pink tourmaline earrings.

Halle Bailey wore an ethereal strapless soft blue gown by Dolce & Gabbana, and Jamie Lee Curtis went for a long-sleeve sparkler by Dolce & Gabbana.

View Full Image
Lilly Singh poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Lilly Singh poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Click on the image to enlarge

Harvey Guillen wore a Christian Siriano coat with a silver brocade design and a full ruffled coat, and Harry Shum Jr. donned a white evening jacket with a wide sash and black trim. Lilly Singh wore a magenta trouser look by Siriano topped with a long matching coat.

View Full Image
Allison Williams poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Allison Williams poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Click on the image to enlarge

Other stars in attendance included Sandra Oh, Allison Williams, Mindy Kaling, and Ariana DeBose. The beauty games were also strong, with Oh's messy updo and chunky embellishments on Williams' Giambattista Valli look.

View Full Image
James Hong, left, and Jamie Lee Curtis arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
James Hong, left, and Jamie Lee Curtis arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Click on the image to enlarge

Finally, James Hong, at the age of 94, made his first appearance at the Oscars, wearing a bow tie with googly eyes and pulling faces for the cameras.

(With AP inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
