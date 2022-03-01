Russia-Ukraine war: Russia has intensified shelling on some targeted cities of Ukraine, which is bravely fighting the onslaught unleashed by Moscow. Today, which marked the sixth day of unprovoked war, Russian forces bombarded the central square in Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine after Kyiv.

Russia strikes television tower in Kyiv

View Full Image Ukraine war: A blast is seen in the TV tower, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine March 1 (REUTERS)

Russian forces have attacked a television tower in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, disrupting its signal, Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said on social media on Tuesday.

Russia strikes central square in Kharkiv

View Full Image Kharkiv: A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (PTI) (AP)

Russia struck the main central square in Kharkiv, and other civilian targets, which Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed as “terror tactics".

Miles-long convoy moving towards Kyiv

View Full Image This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a military convoy near Invankiv, Ukraine (AP)

Russia, reports suggest, is preparing for bigger assault to takeover Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine. US-based satellite image company Maxar said miles-long convoy of armoured vehicles are moving towards Kyiv.

Russia hit City Hall building in Kharkiv's Central Square

View Full Image Ukraine was: A member of the Ukrainian Emergency Service looks at the City Hall building in the central square following shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday (AP)

Russian strikes pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian sites Tuesday in what President Zelenskyy called as ‘terror by Moscow’.

Russian troops also bombarded Kharkiv’s Freedom Square — Ukraine’s largest plaza. It was struck by what was believed to be a missile.

