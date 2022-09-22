The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shared that the James Webb Space Telescope captured its first images of Neptune, revealing the clearest view of the distant planet's rings in over 30 years. Notably, the most striking feature in the image is the crisp view of the planet's rings, some of which have not been detected since NASA's Voyager 2 became the first spacecraft to observe Neptune during its flyby in 1989, the US space agency said. In addition to several bright, narrow rings, the Webb image clearly shows Neptune's fainter dust bands, a PTI report said.

