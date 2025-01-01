As the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2024, people across the globe ushered in the new year with an array of spectacular celebrations. From dazzling fireworks lighting up city skies to cultural traditions, the world came alive in a vibrant display of joy, unity, and hope for 2025.
Here's a glimpse of how different corners of the world celebrated the arrival of the new year.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.