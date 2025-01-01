In Pics | From Sydney’s fireworks to Dubai’s glitz: Here’s how the world welcomed 2025
1 min read
01 Jan 2025, 02:52 AM IST
Livemint
From Sydney’s iconic Opera House and Harbor Bridge to Dubai’s dazzling Burj Khalifa, the world welcomed 2025 in spectacular style. Cities like Beijing, Taipei, and Bangkok came alive with vibrant celebrations, uniting communities in joy. These stunning photos showcase the spirit of the New Year.
Fireworks light up the Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge, three hours ahead of the main show at midnight in Sydney on New Year's Eve on December 31, 2024. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)
As the clock struck midnight on December 31, 2024, people across the globe ushered in the new year with an array of spectacular celebrations. From dazzling fireworks lighting up city skies to cultural traditions, the world came alive in a vibrant display of joy, unity, and hope for 2025.
Here's a glimpse of how different corners of the world celebrated the arrival of the new year.
India Gate, the national monument of India, became a central hub for New Year’s Eve celebrations in Delhi. Delhi police barricades at the India gate for security reasons on the eve of new year in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - Dec. 31, 2024:Crowd gathered for New Year celebration, at Gateway Of India, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)
Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, during the New Year's Eve celebration, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
The 9pm fireworks are seen during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.
Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during 2025 New Year's Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2025.
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, January 1, 2025. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People take part in the New Year�s countdown celebrations in Beijing on January 1, 2025. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
A projection mapping is displayed on the surface of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building, to celebrate the New Year, in Tokyo, Japan January 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Fireworks explode during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2025. REUTERS/Patipat Janthong
People attend New Year's Eve celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 31, 2024. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Fireworks explode from the Taipei 101 building during the New Year's celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
TOPSHOT - Fireworks light up the sky ushering in the New Year in Makati, Metro Manila on January 1, 2025. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay during the New Year celebrations in Singapore, December 31, 2024. REUTERS/Ore Huiying
Fireworks explode over Wat Arun of the temple of dawn during the New Year celebrations in Bangkok, Thailand, January 1, 2025. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. AP/PTI(AP12_31_2024_000210A)
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP)
A man wearing heart-shaped 2025 glasses takes part in the New Year�s countdown celebrations in Beijing on December 31, 2024. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)
A light show and fireworks illuminate the Burj Khalifa, the world�s tallest building, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Dubai on January 1, 2025. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP)
