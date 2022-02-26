Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  In pics: Indian citizens evacuated from war-torn Ukraine as Russian troops advance

In pics: Indian citizens evacuated from war-torn Ukraine as Russian troops advance

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST Livemint

  • Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the India government and the embassy in Kiev is trying their best to help the India citizens leave the war-torn country. With the air route sealed, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Friday said it is working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary.

