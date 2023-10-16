In Pics | Israel-Hamas War: Gaza hospitals on breaking point as essential supplies, space running out 17 Photos . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 07:19 PM IST Livemint Israel-Hamas War: Doctors at Shifa and other hospitals have been scrambling to help a rising number of patients, including children injured in the air strikes, that are running short on medicines and fuel due to the blockade. 1/17Satellite view of smoke over heavily damaged areas from Israeli strikes in the Palestinian city of Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, October 15, 2023 in this handout image. Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS. (via REUTERS) 2/17A Palestinian boy sits on the rubble of his building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) (AP) 3/17Palestinians stand by the building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. AP/PTI (AP) 4/17A man sits in the rubble as Palestinians search for casualties at a site of a house destroyed by Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (REUTERS) 5/17A Palestinian carries a water canister by the buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) (AP) 6/17Palestinians mourn the victims of those killed during clashes with Israeli forces at Shifa hospital west of Gaza City, Gaza, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Photographer: Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg (Bloomberg) 7/17Bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes lie on the floor at a tent at Shifa hospital in Gaza City, October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Masri (REUTERS) 8/17A Palestinian youth wounded in Israeli strikes is treated at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ali Mahmoud) (AP) 9/17A Palestinian wounded in Israeli strikes is brought to Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ali Mahmoud) (AP) 10/17Palestinian policemen stand guard outside the emergency department, inside Shifa Hospital, in Gaza City September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Arafat Barbakh (REUTERS) 11/17Members of a Palestinian civil emergency team react as they look at their colleague who was killed in Israeli strikes, at Shifa Hospital in Gaza City October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Masri (REUTERS) 12/17A Palestinian woman reacts next to a girl who was wounded in an Israeli strike, at Shifa hospital in Gaza City, October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed al-Masri (REUTERS) 13/17Palestinian medics help a man wounded in Israeli strikes to in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Ali Mahmoud) (AP) 14/17A woman, wounded in Israeli strikes, arrives at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza strip, October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot (REUTERS) 15/17A Palestinian kidney patient reads while lying on a hospital bed, as health officials say they are running out of fuel to operate dialysis devices, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, at Naser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (REUTERS) 16/17Palestinian kidney patients lie on hospital beds, as health officials say they are running out of fuel to operate dialysis devices, amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, at Naser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem (REUTERS) 17/17Palestinians wounded in Israeli bombardment are placed in a tent in a hospital's yard in Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) (AP)