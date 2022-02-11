1 min read.Updated: 11 Feb 2022, 05:24 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Agencies )
The eruption centred on the volcano's southeastern crater, at a height of around 2,900 metres, sent ash and plumes of smoke 8 km into the sky
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupted in spectacular fashion late on Thursday, lighting up the night sky with explosions and bright red molten lava.
