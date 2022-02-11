Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupted in spectacular fashion late on Thursday, lighting up the night sky with explosions and bright red molten lava.

The eruption centred on the volcano's southeastern crater, at a height of around 2,900 metres, sent ash and plumes of smoke 8 km into the sky, Italy's National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said.

View Full Image Mount Etna erupts in Catania, in southern Italy, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra) (AP)

View Full Image Mount Etna erupts viewed from Acireale near Catania, in southern Italy, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra) (AP)

View Full Image Mount Etna erupts from Giarre near Catania, in southern Italy, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra) (AP)

There were no reports of any injuries.

The 3,330 metre high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily. The last major eruption was in 1992.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.