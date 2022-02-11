Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  In Pics: Italy's Mount Etna volcano lights up sky in spectacular eruption

In Pics: Italy's Mount Etna volcano lights up sky in spectacular eruption

The 3,330 metre high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily
1 min read . 05:24 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from Agencies )

  • The eruption centred on the volcano's southeastern crater, at a height of around 2,900 metres, sent ash and plumes of smoke 8 km into the sky

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, erupted in spectacular fashion late on Thursday, lighting up the night sky with explosions and bright red molten lava.

The eruption centred on the volcano's southeastern crater, at a height of around 2,900 metres, sent ash and plumes of smoke 8 km into the sky, Italy's National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology said.

Mount Etna erupts in Catania, in southern Italy, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)
Mount Etna erupts in Catania, in southern Italy, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)
Mount Etna erupts viewed from Acireale near Catania, in southern Italy, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)
Mount Etna erupts viewed from Acireale near Catania, in southern Italy, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)
Mount Etna erupts from Giarre near Catania, in southern Italy, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)
Mount Etna erupts from Giarre near Catania, in southern Italy, on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)
There were no reports of any injuries.

The 3,330 metre high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily. The last major eruption was in 1992.

