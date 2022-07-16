In pics: Jupiter's changing atmosphere will leave you spellbound

In pics: Jupiter's changing atmosphere will leave you spellbound2 min read . 04:46 PM IST
- NASA took to social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram to share enthralling and transfixing images of the largest plant of our solar system-Jupiter
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s active presence on social media has been a boon to all those who wonder about the vast universe we survive in. From time to time, NASA has catered to the curious souls and provided mesmerizing images of our galaxy and more.
This time too, the aeronautical agency did not disappoint.
NASA took to social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram to share enthralling and transfixing images of the largest plant of our solar system-Jupiter. Captured by the James Webb Telescope present a serene and spellbinding images of the planet Jupiter.
“Ultraviolet. Visible. Infrared. Different wavelengths mean different views! Hubble’s ultraviolet and visible images offer insight into Jupiter’s atmospheric changes and colors. @NASAWebb's [James Webb Space Telescope] infrared view was taken to test its instruments during commissioning, and to demonstrate Webb’s ability to track solar system targets and produce images and spectra with extraordinary detail. Webb even captured Jupiter’s moon Europa!" they wrote while posting the photographs.
The post has been shared a little over 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the share has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh likes and the numbers are increasing quickly. The post has prompted people to share various comments.
“Hubble like ‘IM STILL HERE’," posted an Instagram user. “Wooow it's perfect," expressed another. “Beautiful," commented a third. “On this one we gotta give it to Hubble man. Infrared it's just not for me," wrote a fourth.
NASA mentioned that the infrared images of the planet Jupiter were taken by the NASA James Webb Telescope.
On Twitter NASA wrote, “Different wavelengths mean different views! Hubble’s ultraviolet & visible images offer insight into Jupiter’s atmospheric changes and colors."
A few days ago, NASA had shared set of images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, which is said to be the most powerful observatory ever placed in orbit.
Thousands of galaxies – including the faintest objects ever observed in the infrared – have appeared in Webb’s view for the first time. This slice of the vast universe covers a patch of sky approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length by someone on the ground, according to NASA.
