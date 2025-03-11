Justin Trudeau met with new Liberal leader and Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney on Monday to initiate the transition of power following Carney's landslide win in Canada's election.

Meanwhile, Trudeau has started winding down his time in government. A Reuters photographer captured a moment when Trudeau was carrying his House of Commons chair out of Parliament Hill, a symbolic gesture signalling his tenure's closing. The image, which shows Trudeau with his tongue out and chair in hand, quickly went viral on social media, where it was shared widely by both supporters and critics alike.

In pics: Canadian PM Trudeau’s exit from Parliament: Tongue out, chair in hand

Social media reactions The image quickly caught the attention of social media users, who praised Trudeau’s sense of humour during the serious transition of power. Many shared the moment, with comments like "What a shot!" reflecting the public’s appreciation for the playful gesture. The picture has since become a symbol of Trudeau's quirky farewell as he steps down from his leadership role.

“Trudeau's reaction says it all, 'finally I have a normal life and enjoy nature',” one user wrote.

“What a shot! Great picture,” another posted

“Yeah, fantastic photo. Add it to the archives,” read another comment.

“Justin Trudeau looks really happy , I’m going to miss him but he deserves time with his family now,” one user posted.

“Trudeau looted Canada for 10 years… so why wouldn’t he steal a chair on the way out?,” another user said.

Justin Trudeau in tears at his Farewell Speech In an emotional farewell speech, Justin Trudeau made a final dig at US President Donald Trump. On the stage during the Liberal leadership event on Sunday in Ottawa, after his daughter Ella-Grace invited him to speak, Trudeau was seen dabbing his eyes with a tissue.

“For these past years… past 10 years, there have been challenges, crisis after crisis have been thrown at Canadians," Trudeau said, adding, “but through every crisis, Canadians have shown who they are."